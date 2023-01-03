Eurocommercial Properties N : Interim dividend announcement

Dividend Announcement Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

The undersigned herewith announces that it has decided today to declare an interim dividend for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 of € 0.60 in cash per share.

The ex-dividend date is Tuesday 24 January 2023.

The dividend in cash, net of 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax, will be made available to the shareholders via the financial institution where these shares are administered at close of business on Wednesday 25 January 2023 (the "Record Date") and will be payable on Friday 27 January 2023.

From the gross cash dividend of € 0.60 per share 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax for an amount of € 0.09 will be deducted (15% of cash dividend of € 0.60), so the shareholders will therefore receive a net dividend of € 0.51 per share.

For further information please contact Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Tel: +31 (0)20 530 6030.

Amsterdam, 3 January 2023.

Board of Management Eurocommercial Properties N.V.