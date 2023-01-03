Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Eurocommercial Properties N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECMPA   NL0015000K93

EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.

(ECMPA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38 2023-01-03 am EST
23.48 EUR   +0.77%
11:47aEurocommercial Properties N.v. : Interim dividend announcement
GL
2022Eurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
2022Eurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurocommercial Properties N : Interim dividend announcement

01/03/2023 | 12:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dividend Announcement Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

The undersigned herewith announces that it has decided today to declare an interim dividend for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 of € 0.60 in cash per share.

The ex-dividend date is Tuesday 24 January 2023.

The dividend in cash, net of 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax, will be made available to the shareholders via the financial institution where these shares are administered at close of business on Wednesday 25 January 2023 (the "Record Date") and will be payable on Friday 27 January 2023.

From the gross cash dividend of € 0.60 per share 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax for an amount of € 0.09 will be deducted (15% of cash dividend of € 0.60), so the shareholders will therefore receive a net dividend of € 0.51 per share.

For further information please contact Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Tel: +31 (0)20 530 6030.

Amsterdam, 3 January 2023.

Board of Management Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

Disclaimer

Eurocommercial Properties NV published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 17:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.
11:47aEurocommercial Properties N.v. : Interim dividend announcement
GL
2022Eurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
2022Eurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
2022Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
2022Eurocommercial Properties N : winner of two ECSP Solar Awards
PU
2022Eurocommercial Properties N : is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted for the ..
PU
2022Eurocommercial Properties N.V.(ENXTAM:ECMPA) droppe..
CI
2022Eurocommercial Added to Euronext Amsterdam's AMX, AEX ESG Indices
MT
2022Eurocommercial Properties N.v. : Eurocommercial joins the Euronext AMX® and AEX® ESG indic..
GL
2022Transcript : Eurocommercial Properties N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 26, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2022 175 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2022 1 535 M 1 636 M 1 636 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,98x
Yield 2022 6,79%
Capitalization 1 231 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,30 €
Average target price 20,57 €
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evert Jan van Garderen Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Fraticelli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Italy
Bas T. M. Steins Bisschop Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Mills Chief Investment Officer
Emmanuèle Attout Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.3.10%1 312
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.0.00%38 606
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%15 623
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION0.00%13 099
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION0.00%10 695
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.0.00%8 179