    ECMPA   NL0000288876

EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.

(ECMPA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 06/18 10:14:41 am
21.22 EUR   -1.39%
Eurocommercial Properties N : celebrates its 30th anniversary

06/18/2021 | 09:59am EDT
We are pleased to share the celebrations of Eurocommercial's 30th anniversary with you. A story started 30 years ago made of successes, challenges, real estate, retail, and people.

Thirty years ago today Eurocommercial Properties N.V. was incorporated. On 18 June 1991 Schroders International Property Fund N.V. ("SIPF NV") was incorporated in Amsterdam to acquire the assets of the Australian property unit trust Schroders International Property Fund listed in Sydney. Following a name change in 1999 into Schroders European Property Fund N.V., the Company changed its name again in May 2001 into Eurocommercial Properties N.V. after it became independent from the London based international asset manager Schroder Group, which had been the portfolio manager since the inception of the Company.

Disclaimer

Eurocommercial Properties NV published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 13:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 178 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2021 83,0 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 618 M 1 923 M 1 923 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 1 063 M 1 267 M 1 264 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,33 €
Last Close Price 21,52 €
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evert Jan van Garderen Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Fraticelli Chief Financial Officer
Bas T. M. Steins Bisschop Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Mills Chief Investment Officer
Jan-Åke Persson Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.39.92%1 267
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC50.87%42 270
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST7.01%20 256
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION42.18%10 980
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-2.78%10 134
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION38.57%9 016