Eurocommercial Properties N : celebrates its 30th anniversary

We are pleased to share the celebrations of Eurocommercial's 30th anniversary with you. A story started 30 years ago made of successes, challenges, real estate, retail, and people.

Thirty years ago today Eurocommercial Properties N.V. was incorporated. On 18 June 1991 Schroders International Property Fund N.V. ("SIPF NV") was incorporated in Amsterdam to acquire the assets of the Australian property unit trust Schroders International Property Fund listed in Sydney. Following a name change in 1999 into Schroders European Property Fund N.V., the Company changed its name again in May 2001 into Eurocommercial Properties N.V. after it became independent from the London based international asset manager Schroder Group, which had been the portfolio manager since the inception of the Company.