INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT





Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 6-K is a copy of the press release of EuroDry Ltd. (the "Company") announcing the results of the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on July 16, 2024.





This Report on Form 6-K (which includes Exhibit 1) is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-273254) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on July 14, 2023 and the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-273258) filed with the Commission on July 14, 2023.









Exhibit 1



EuroDry Ltd. Announces Results of Its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders





Maroussi, Athens, Greece - July 17, 2024 - EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today the official results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held at the offices of Seward & Kissel LLP, 901 K Street NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20001, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. The following proposals were approved by the Company's shareholders:

1.Mr. Panagiotis Kyriakopoulos was re-elected as Class A Director to serve for a term of three years until the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Proposal One"); and

2.Deloitte Certified Public Accountants, S.A. was approved as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 ("Proposal Two").



The Notice of the Annual Meeting and Proxy Materials are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.eurodry.gr .



About EuroDry Ltd. EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.

EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters.

The Company has a fleet of 13 vessels, including 5 Panamax drybulk carriers, 5 Ultramax drybulk carriers, 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers and 1 Supramax drybulk carrier. EuroDry's 13 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 918,502 dwt.









