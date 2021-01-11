Eurofins Scientific : GeneScan Technologies Announces AOAC PTM Accreditation for the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Detection Workflow on Environmental Surfaces Under the AOAC SARS-CoV-2 Emergency Response Validation Program

Regulatory News:

Eurofins GeneScan Technologies announces that the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Solution has been evaluated and approved by the AOAC Performance Tested MethodsSM (PTM) Program on December 29, 2020 and awarded Emergency Response Validation PTM certification number 122006. The VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Solution is a comprehensive workflow for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 on environmental surfaces that includes swabbing of environmental surfaces, RNA extraction, analysis by Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR) and evaluation by an advanced algorithm.

Recent research has shown that virus contamination of environmental surfaces may lead to viral transfer and therefore an acceleration of outbreaks. The VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Solution includes all required reagents for surface sampling and ensures the effective uptake of the virus from various surface types. Within the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 workflow the efficient removal of the virus from the swab and automated isolation of high quality RNA is guaranteed by the VIRSeek RNAExtractor AE1. Following RNA extraction, the lysates are analysed with the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Mplex real-time RT-PCR kit. The kit is highly specific for the two regions N1/N2 on the SARS-CoV-2 N-gene, ensuring reliable results with a two target approach. The solution can be used on different surface types including plastic, stainless steel or cardboard. The evaluation of the results is facilitated by the FastFinder software, which uses advanced machine learning techniques for an automated and reliable analysis.

The Performance Tested MethodsSM (PTM) program of the AOAC Research Institute (based in Maryland, U.S.A.) provides an independent third-party review and certification for proprietary test method performance and is now reacting to the worldwide pandemic with its Emergency Response Validation program.

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

