Eurofins Scientific : Raises Its 2020 Objectives After Strong Momentum in Its Core Business, as Well as in COVID-19 Related Activities in October and November

A The 2020 FCFF objective of EUR 500m was introduced in March 2020, but adjusted to EUR 600m in H1 2020 to include the IFRS 16 related reclassification.

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Comments from the CEO, Dr. Gilles Martin:

“Q4 has been another period of intense innovation and operational activity and strong financial performance, building on the momentum of Q3 2020. The Group’s agility and speed to market has resulted in the development of several very important new products and solutions to support healthcare authorities and our clients fighting the pandemic.

Our core business (excluding COVID-19 related activities) remains robust, despite lockdown restrictions during the period. October and November saw organic growth close to 5% year-on-year, returning to the Group’s long run organic growth objective.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, we look to 2021 and beyond with strong confidence in the Group’s outlook and the delivery of its long-term objectives. I remain humbled by the talent, energy and commitment of Eurofins employees and leaders around the world and thank them for their considerable contributions in 2020.”

1 Organic growth for a given period (Q1, Q2, Q3, Half Year, Nine Months or Full Year) - non-IFRS measure calculating the growth in revenues during that period between 2 successive years for the same scope of businesses using the same exchange rates (of year Y) but excluding discontinued operations7. For the purpose of organic growth calculation for year Y, the relevant scope used is the scope of businesses that have been consolidated in the Group's income statement of the previous financial year (Y-1). Revenue contribution from companies acquired in the course of Y-1 but not consolidated for the full year are adjusted as if they had been consolidated as from 01 January Y-1. All revenues from businesses acquired since 01 January Y are excluded from the calculation. 2 Adjusted - reflects the ongoing performance of the mature6 and recurring activities excluding “separately disclosed items3”. 3 Separately disclosed items - includes one-off costs from integration, reorganisation, discontinued operations7 and other non-recurring income and costs, temporary losses and other costs related to network expansion, start-ups and new acquisitions undergoing significant restructuring, share-based payment charge8, impairment of goodwill, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, negative goodwill, loss/gain on disposal and transaction costs related to acquisitions as well as income from reversal of such costs and from unused amounts due for business acquisitions, net finance costs related to borrowing and investing excess cash and one-off financial effects (net of finance income) and the related tax effects. 4 EBITDA – Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, share-based payment charge, impairment of goodwill, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, negative goodwill, loss/gain on disposal and transaction costs related to acquisitions as well as income from reversal of such costs and from unused amounts due for business acquisitions. 5 Free Cash Flow to the Firm - Net cash provided by operating activities, less Net capex. 6 Mature scope: excludes start-ups and acquisitions in significant restructuring. A business will generally be considered mature when: i) The Group’s systems, structure and processes have been deployed; ii) It has been audited, accredited and qualified and used by the relevant regulatory bodies and the targeted client base; iii) It no longer requires above-average annual capital expenditures, exceptional restructuring or abnormally large costs with respect to current revenues for deploying new Group IT systems. The list of entities classified as mature is reviewed at the beginning of each year and is relevant for the whole year. 7 Discontinued activities / disposals: discontinued operations are a component of the Group’s core business or product lines that have been disposed of, or liquidated; or a specific business unit or a branch of a business unit that has been shut down or terminated, and is reported separately from continued operations. Disposals correspond to the sale by Eurofins of business assets to a third party. For more information, please refer to Note 3.18 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. 8 Share-based payment charge and acquisition-related expenses, net – Share-based payment charge, impairment of goodwill, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, loss/gain on disposal, negative goodwill and transaction costs related to acquisitions as well as income from reversal of such costs and from unused amounts due for business acquisitions.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter “Eurofins” or “the Group”), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group’s objective is to provide its customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients’ increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

