Eurofins: 46% growth in half-year net profit

Eurofins Scientific reports net profit for the first six months of 2024 up 46% to €220 million and adjusted EBITDA up 18.3% to €757 million, representing a margin improvement of 2.2 points to 22.1%.



The bioanalytical services provider's sales rose by 6.5% to a record 3.42 billion euros, underpinned by 5.6% organic growth in its core business (i.e., excluding Covid-19 revenues).



Eurofins confirms its 2024 target for adjusted EBITDA of between 1.525 and 1.575 billion euros, and sales of between 7.075 and 7.175 billion, as well as its 2027 objectives of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% and sales approaching 10 billion.



