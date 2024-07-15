Regulatory News:

As previously announced on 18 December 2023, Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) and SGS had signed an agreement (the “Master Asset Purchase Agreement” or “MAPA”) pursuant to which Eurofins was to acquire SGS’s crop science operations (the “Crop Science Operations”) from SGS.

On 15 July 2024, SGS issued a press release indicating that, despite both parties’ efforts, not all closing conditions were satisfied by the agreed long stop date and that SGS decided to make use of its right to terminate the agreement.

Eurofins disputes the validity of SGS’ purported termination and considers the MAPA to remain in full force and effect. Eurofins remains committed to following through on its acquisition of the Crop Science Operations and is considering all options to ensure the completion of the transaction.

