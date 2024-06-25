Eurofins: Muddy Waters' accusations rejected

On Tuesday, Eurofins denied the allegations made by activist fund Muddy Waters, which yesterday denounced the confusion and contradictions it claimed characterized the French bioanalytical giant's financial statements.



In a press release, the group considers that the insinuations contained in the report circulated by the short-seller are either 'inaccurate, irrelevant, unbiased and/or misleading'.



Eurofins says it plans to publish 'in due course' a detailed response in reaction to the long list of 'misleading allegations' identified in the note.



The company argues that some of Muddy Waters' comments refer to events that took place 10 or 20 years ago, when it had less access to capital markets and higher debt levels.



The company thus declares itself fully confident in the integrity of its accounts, operational performance, internal controls and risk management



"We have always been and will continue to be committed to providing fair and clear information", assured CEO Gilles Martin.



As a reminder, the share price had fallen by over 16% yesterday after Muddy Waters questioned the complex structure of the group, and in particular the nature of the real estate transactions carried out with Gilles Martin.



At best, Eurofins has a parasitic controlling shareholder who has been siphoning off the company's money for two decades", denounced Muddy Waters in its report.



In a reaction note, analysts at Oddo BHF referred to "a reputational risk more than an operational risk, which puts the group under pressure" and could weaken the company over the medium/long term.



Invest Securities expects the group to come back later on the numerous accusations concerning the real estate sales made to Gilles Martin.



According to the brokerage firm, this opposition "should keep the share price lively for some time".



On the Paris Bourse, Eurofins shares rebounded by more than 5% in early trading on Tuesday morning.



