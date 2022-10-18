Eurofins Scientific : 9M 2022 Trading Update Presentation

not the intended recipient of this document, you are hereby notified that the
9M 2022 Trading Update
Eurofins' Core Business organic revenue growth in Q3 2022 accelerates to
its mid-term organic growth objective
18 October 2022
www.eurofins.com
Key financial and operational highlights
Reported Revenues
€5,033m
+2.7%
vs. 9M 2021
Core Business2 Org. Growth1
+6.7%
vs. Q3 2021
Key Highlights
Record-high9M 2022 revenues driven by steady organic growth and acquisitions that more than compensated for the year-on-year decrease in revenues from COVID-19 testing and reagents of approximately €500m
Solid revenue organic growth2 of +6.7% in Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 (adjusted for the small impact from public working days), above its mid-term organic growth objective of 6.5% p.a.
Disruptions related to the war in Ukraine continue to be a growth headwind in Europe, in particular in the Food Testing business
Better economic perspectives in North America and Rest of the World helped to sustain Group organic growth, as these regions accounted for more than half of the Group revenues in Q3 2022 (Europe: 49%, North America: 40%, Rest of the World: 11%)
Revenues from COVID-19 testing and reagents were approximately €60m in Q3 2022, vs. over €470m in H1 2022 and over €300m in Q3 2021
1Organic Growth - Organic growth for a given period (Q1, Q2, Q3, Half Year, Nine Months or Full Year) - non-IFRS measure calculating the growth in revenues during that period between 2 successive years for the same scope of businesses using the same exchange rates (of year Y) but excluding discontinued operations.
For the purpose of organic growth calculation for year Y, the relevant scope used is the scope of businesses that have been consolidated in the Group's income statement of the previous financial year (Y-1). Revenue contribution from companies acquired in the course of Y-1 but not consolidated for the full year are adjusted as if they had been consolidated as of 1st January Y-1. All revenues from businesses acquired since 1st January Y are excluded from the calculation.
2Core Business - excludes COVID-19 clinical testing and reagents revenues
Significant scientific advances to monitor and improve health
Outside of COVID-19 testing, Eurofins remains an important contributor to improving human health:
Eurofins Belgium NV has begun carrying out the largest European biomonitoring project for PFAS in blood in Antwerp, commissioned by the Agency for Care and Health of the Flemish Government
o Eurofins Genoma launched niPGT-A, a non-invasive, embryo biopsy free, preimplantation genetic aneuploidy screening test that determines chromosonal abnormalities which may lead to complications during pregnancy.
TruGraf Liver, the first and only gene expression diagnostic test to optimise immunosuppression in liver transplant recipients
The liver transplant market
>10k in the US
1
$1M
liver transplants
performed annually
cost per liver
transplant
The burden of immunosuppression on liver transplant recipients
Insufficient
Burden of
immunosuppression
immunosuppression
increases risk of
increases risks of
rejection
complications
12%2
27%3
experience liver
with grafts >1 year die
rejection in the
of malignancy or
first year
infection
20%3
experience chronic
renal failure in the first
5 years of graft life
Current Patient Care
Liver function tests
Blood tests check forproteins & enzymes
Detect <30 days prior to rejection
More difficultto balance adequate immunosuppression while minimizing complications
Gene expression biomarker tests
Blood tests look at59 specific genes
Detect <70 Days prior to rejection
Comparable cost vs other organ rejection biomarker tests
Earlierdetection of graft injury
Personalizedcare
OptimizedTherapy
1 Bentley TS, Hanson SG, Hauboldt RH. 2017 U.S. organ and tissue transplant cost estimates and discussion. Milliman Research Report. 2017
2
Kwong AJ et al. Am J Transpl 2022; 22 (S2): 204-309
