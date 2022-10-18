Advanced search
    ERF   FR0014000MR3

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

(ERF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-10-18 am EDT
62.30 EUR   -2.84%
11:03aEurofins Scientific : 9M 2022 Trading Update Presentation
PU
09:53aEurofins Scientific : Document AMF CP. 2022E867039
PU
02:13aEurofins Scientific : 9M Trading update 2022 Presentation
PU
Eurofins Scientific : 9M 2022 Trading Update Presentation

10/18/2022 | 11:03am EDT
CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY - © Eurofins Scientific (Ireland) Ltd, 2021. All rights reserved. This document contains information that is confidential and proprietary to Eurofins Scientific SE and / or its affiliates and is solely for the use of the personnel of Eurofins Scientific SE and all its affiliates. No part of it may be used, circulated, quoted, or reproduced for distribution outside companies belonging to the Eurofins Group. If you are

not the intended recipient of this document, you are hereby notified that the

use,

circulation, quoting,

or reproducing of

this

document is strictly prohibited and

may

be unlawful. Photo

images on this page

are

the copyrighted property of 123RF Limited.

D

9M 2022 Trading Update

Eurofins' Core Business organic revenue growth in Q3 2022 accelerates to

its mid-term organic growth objective

18 October 2022

www.eurofins.com

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase securities in Eurofins Scientific SE and neither this document nor anything contained or referred to in it shall form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever.

The statements made during this presentation or as response to questions during the Question & Answers period that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Furthermore, estimates and judgements may be made based on market and competitive information available at a certain time. Forward looking statements and estimates represent the judgement of Eurofins Scientific's management and involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks associated with the inherent uncertainty of research, product/service development and commercialisation, the impact of competitive products and services, patents and other risk uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in period reports, including prospectus and annual reports filed by Eurofins Scientific with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and regulatory authorities, that can cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Eurofins Scientific expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement or estimate.

Eurofins provides various alternative performance measures (APM) in its interim condensed consolidated financial statements. These measures exclude certain items because of the nature of these items and the impact they have on the analysis of the underlying business performance and trends. Management believes that presenting these APMs enhances investors' understanding of the Group's core operating results and future prospects, consistent with internal reporting used by management to measure and forecast the Group's performance. This information should be considered in addition to, but not in lieu of, the Group's operating results as reported in accordance with IFRS. These APMs are described in further detail in Notes 1.20 and 1.21 of the Group's consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2021.

2

Key financial and operational highlights

Reported Revenues

€5,033m

+2.7%

vs. 9M 2021

Core Business2 Org. Growth1

+6.7%

vs. Q3 2021

Key Highlights

  • Record-high9M 2022 revenues driven by steady organic growth and acquisitions that more than compensated for the year-on-year decrease in revenues from COVID-19 testing and reagents of approximately €500m
  • Solid revenue organic growth2 of +6.7% in Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 (adjusted for the small impact from public working days), above its mid-term organic growth objective of 6.5% p.a.
  1. Disruptions related to the war in Ukraine continue to be a growth headwind in Europe, in particular in the Food Testing business
  1. Better economic perspectives in North America and Rest of the World helped to sustain Group organic growth, as these regions accounted for more than half of the Group revenues in Q3 2022 (Europe: 49%, North America: 40%, Rest of the World: 11%)
  1. Revenues from COVID-19 testing and reagents were approximately €60m in Q3 2022, vs. over €470m in H1 2022 and over €300m in Q3 2021

1Organic Growth - Organic growth for a given period (Q1, Q2, Q3, Half Year, Nine Months or Full Year) - non-IFRS measure calculating the growth in revenues during that period between 2 successive years for the same scope of businesses using the same exchange rates (of year Y) but excluding discontinued operations.

For the purpose of organic growth calculation for year Y, the relevant scope used is the scope of businesses that have been consolidated in the Group's income statement of the previous financial year (Y-1). Revenue contribution from companies acquired in the course of Y-1 but not consolidated for the full year are adjusted as if they had been consolidated as of 1st January Y-1. All revenues from businesses acquired since 1st January Y are excluded from the calculation.

2Core Business - excludes COVID-19 clinical testing and reagents revenues

3

Significant scientific advances to monitor and improve health

Outside of COVID-19 testing, Eurofins remains an important contributor to improving human health:

  1. Eurofins Belgium NV has begun carrying out the largest European biomonitoring project for PFAS in blood in Antwerp, commissioned by the Agency for Care and Health of the Flemish Government

o Eurofins Genoma launched niPGT-A, a non-invasive, embryo biopsy free, preimplantation genetic aneuploidy screening test that determines chromosonal abnormalities which may lead to complications during pregnancy.

4

TruGraf Liver, the first and only gene expression diagnostic test to optimise immunosuppression in liver transplant recipients

The liver transplant market

>10k in the US

1

$1M

liver transplants

performed annually

cost per liver

transplant

The burden of immunosuppression on liver transplant recipients

Insufficient

Burden of

immunosuppression

immunosuppression

increases risk of

increases risks of

rejection

complications

12%2

27%3

experience liver

with grafts >1 year die

rejection in the

of malignancy or

first year

infection

20%3

experience chronic

renal failure in the first

5 years of graft life

Current Patient Care

  • Liver function tests
  • Blood tests check for proteins & enzymes
  • Detect < 30 days prior to rejection
  • More difficult to balance adequate immunosuppression while minimizing complications
    • Gene expression biomarker tests
    • Blood tests look at 59 specific genes
    • Detect < 70 Days prior to rejection
    • Comparable cost vs other organ rejection biomarker tests
  • Earlier detection of graft injury
  • Personalized care
  • Optimized Therapy

1 Bentley TS, Hanson SG, Hauboldt RH. 2017 U.S. organ and tissue transplant cost estimates and discussion. Milliman Research Report. 2017

2

Kwong AJ et al. Am J Transpl 2022; 22 (S2): 204-309

5

3

Tasdogan BE, et al. EJOHG 2019; 9 (2): 96-101

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eurofins Scientific SE published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 15:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
