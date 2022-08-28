Log in
    ERF   FR0014000MR3

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

(ERF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-26 am EDT
71.04 EUR   -1.80%
12:51pEUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Document AMF CP. 2022E858285
PU
08/24EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Managers' transactions - Director/PDMR Shareholding (3) - EN
PU
08/24EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Managers' transactions - Director/PDMR Shareholding (2) - EN
PU
Eurofins Scientific : Document AMF CP. 2022E858285

08/28/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:12:03.837 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:12:02.873 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:10:07.337 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:10:06.047 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:10:04.993 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:10:03.983 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:10:02.937 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:08:07.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:08:06.16 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:08:05.16 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:08:04.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:08:03.093 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:06:05.88 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:06:04.85 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:06:03.85 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:06:02.817 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:04:06.067 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:04:05.037 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:04:04.167 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:04:02.923 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T16:34:02.853 Declarations Document ARKEMA Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T15:34:03.963 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T15:34:02.843 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T15:32:05.23 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T15:32:04.153 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T15:32:02.96 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T14:26:02.77 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
null 2022-08-26T11:58:05.45 PasseportIn Depot GOLDMAN SACHS & CO WERTPAPIER GMBH Link
null 2022-08-26T11:36:08.133 PasseportIn Depot CREDIT SUISSE INTERNATIONAL Link
null 2022-08-26T11:36:05.88 PasseportIn Depot NOMURA INTERNATIONAL FUNDING PTE. LTD. Link
null 2022-08-26T11:34:05.81 PasseportIn Depot NOMURA BANK INTERNATIONAL PLC Link
null 2022-08-26T11:16:07.02 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER Link
null 2022-08-26T11:16:03.36 Prospectus Approbation BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T11:12:02.843 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-08-26T10:18:03.31 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-08-26T10:17:23.533 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:17:16.37 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-08-26T10:16:39.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:16:02.237 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:15:26.17 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:14:49.817 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:10:09.08 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:07:15.883 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:04:03.803 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T09:56:03.697 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T09:54:07.8 DeclarationAchatVente Document CAST Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T09:54:05.007 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:10:02.55 DeclarationDirigeants Document POXEL Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:08:05.483 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:08:04.543 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:08:03.64 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:08:02.713 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:06:05.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:06:04.683 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:06:03.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:06:02.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATLAND Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:07.79 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:06.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:05.923 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALEO Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:04.92 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALEO Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:03.867 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:02.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document ORPEA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:02:06.12 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:02:05.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:02:04.173 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:02:02.887 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T16:04:02.56 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:40:05.653 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:40:04.717 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:40:03.697 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:40:02.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:38:05.753 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:38:03.83 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:38:02.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:36:08.753 Declarations Document DEE TECH Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T13:14:02.857 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T11:30:02.727 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-08-25T11:02:03.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:38:32.02 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:35:37.51 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:32:44.917 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:29:49.903 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:29:12.34 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:28:33.54 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:25:37.877 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:22:45.21 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T10:19:51.757 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-08-25T10:19:50.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T10:16:58.22 DeclarationAchatVente Document CAST Link
null 2022-08-25T10:16:57.323 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:12:32.373 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T10:12:30.91 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
null 2022-08-25T10:09:29.197 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:06:05.047 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:18:04.79 DeclarationDirigeants Document SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:18:03.71 DeclarationDirigeants Document THERMADOR GROUPE Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:16:06.86 DeclarationDirigeants Document THERMADOR GROUPE Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:16:05.747 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:16:04.73 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:16:03.61 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link

Disclaimer

Eurofins Scientific SE published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 16:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 712 M 6 708 M 6 708 M
Net income 2022 694 M 694 M 694 M
Net Debt 2022 2 620 M 2 619 M 2 619 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 13 666 M 13 660 M 13 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 61 000
Free-Float 66,7%
Technical analysis trends EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 71,04 €
Average target price 97,98 €
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Managers and Directors
Gilles G. Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Lebras Director-Group Finance & Administration
Christian Wurst Chief Operating Officer-Food & Environment Testing
Stuart Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Féréchté Pouchantchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-34.71%13 660
SGS AG-27.90%17 079
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-21.70%5 150
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-25.65%4 954
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.6.72%1 676
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.-30.98%1 170