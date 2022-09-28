Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eurofins Scientific SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERF   FR0014000MR3

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

(ERF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-09-28 am EDT
60.00 EUR   +2.18%
04:06pEurofins Scientific : Document AMF CP. 2022E863296
PU
02:20aEurofins Scientific Unit Rolls Out Genetic Aneuploidy Screening Test
MT
09/27Eurofins Sacramento, part of Eurofins, in Collaboration with SCIEX USA, Achieves the Lowest Detection Limits for PFAS in Drinking Water
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurofins Scientific : Document AMF CP. 2022E863296

09/28/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-09-28T00:00:00 2022-09-28T15:34:05.643 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-09-28T00:00:00 2022-09-28T15:34:04.5 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-09-28T00:00:00 2022-09-28T15:34:03.387 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-28T00:00:00 2022-09-28T15:34:02.417 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-28T00:00:00 2022-09-28T15:32:02.55 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-09-28T00:00:00 2022-09-28T14:38:02.407 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-09-28T00:00:00 2022-09-28T14:34:02.513 CalendrierOffre Document CAST Link
null 2022-09-28T10:52:03.093 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-09-28T00:00:00 2022-09-28T10:51:18.957 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-28T00:00:00 2022-09-28T10:51:17.88 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2022-09-28T00:00:00 2022-09-28T10:51:16.913 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
null 2022-09-28T10:47:00.55 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-28T10:42:37.88 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-28T10:42:28.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-28T10:42:18.54 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-28T10:41:57.65 undefined Communique BPCE Link
null 2022-09-28T10:37:42.3 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-28T10:33:27.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-28T10:29:10.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-28T10:24:51.38 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-28T10:20:35.38 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-28T10:16:20.91 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-28T10:12:03.49 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-28T10:07:14.47 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-28T10:06:41.17 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-09-28T10:04:27.53 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-09-28T10:04:15.907 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-28T10:04:03.83 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:14:03.007 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:14:02.12 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:12:06.827 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREELANCE.COM Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:12:05.92 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:12:04.897 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLASQUIN Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:12:03.97 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:12:03.047 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:12:02.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:10:06.05 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:10:05.083 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:10:04.047 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:10:03.077 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:10:02.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:08:06.113 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:08:05.137 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:08:04.117 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:08:03.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:08:02.113 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:06:05.237 DeclarationDirigeants Document SANOFI Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:06:04.187 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:06:03.153 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T18:06:02.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:38:03.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:38:02.03 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:06.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:05.977 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:04.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:04.007 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:03.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SODEXO Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:02.043 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE Link
null 2022-09-27T14:34:02.44 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T14:28:02.35 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T14:10:02.297 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot CAST Link
null 2022-09-27T11:18:02.613 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE DE REFINANCEMENT DE L'HABITAT Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T10:56:05.723 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T10:56:04.527 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T10:56:03.417 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-09-27T10:55:05.353 PasseportIn Depot YESWETRUST AG Link
null 2022-09-27T10:55:04.27 PasseportIn Depot YESWETRUST AG Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:47.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:19.51 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:11.377 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:03.973 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T10:49:56.793 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T10:45:41.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:41:24.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:37:08.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:32:49.43 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:28:35.047 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:24:20.043 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:20:03.933 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:15:12.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:10:54.44 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:05:08.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:04:54.91 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:04:12.42 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-09-27T10:02:04.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:22:03.23 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:20:05.243 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIVENDI SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:20:04.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:20:03.16 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:18:05.257 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:18:04.337 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:18:03.277 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:06.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:05.37 DeclarationDirigeants Document ID LOGISTICS GROUP Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:04.243 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:03.157 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:14:05.507 DeclarationDirigeants Document VINCI Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:14:04.403 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:14:03.277 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:12:05.623 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link

Disclaimer

Eurofins Scientific SE published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 20:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
04:06pEurofins Scientific : Document AMF CP. 2022E863296
PU
02:20aEurofins Scientific Unit Rolls Out Genetic Aneuploidy Screening Test
MT
09/27Eurofins Sacramento, part of Eurofins, in Collaboration with SCIEX USA, Achieves the Lo..
CI
09/26Eurofins Scientific To Divest Digital Testing Arm For $212 Million
MT
09/26Stirling Square Capital Partners LLP signing of an agreement to acquire Digital Testing..
CI
09/21Eurofins Scientific SE agreed to acquire unknown majority in Eurofins Scientific SE.
CI
08/31EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
08/29Eurofins Scientific : Managers' transactions - Director/PDMR Shareholding - EN
PU
08/28Eurofins Scientific : Document AMF CP. 2022E858285
PU
08/24Eurofins Scientific : Managers' transactions - Director/PDMR Shareholding (2) - EN
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 712 M 6 472 M 6 472 M
Net income 2022 688 M 663 M 663 M
Net Debt 2022 2 699 M 2 603 M 2 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 11 543 M 11 132 M 11 132 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 61 000
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Duration : Period :
Eurofins Scientific SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 58,72 €
Average target price 91,19 €
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilles G. Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Lebras Director-Group Finance & Administration
Christian Wurst Chief Operating Officer-Food & Environment Testing
Stuart Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Féréchté Pouchantchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-46.03%10 844
SGS AG-31.80%15 716
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-23.89%4 946
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-69.64%2 023
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.-7.21%1 423
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.-38.01%1 021