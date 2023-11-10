Eurofins Scientific SE is one of the world's leading providers of bio-analytical services. The group's services are intended to validate the safety, authenticity, origin, identity, and purity of biological substances contained in the environment (water, air, soil, etc.) and in food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and hygiene products. At the end of 2022, Eurofins Scientific SE owned a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods and had 900 laboratories located throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (52.3%), North America (37.1%) and other (10.6%).