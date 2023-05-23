|
Eurofins Scientific : EPS cut (2022: -13.6%, 2023: -6.8%)
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
6 648 M
7 180 M
7 180 M
|Net income 2023
|
442 M
478 M
478 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
3 267 M
3 529 M
3 529 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|24,5x
|Yield 2023
|1,60%
|
|Capitalization
|
11 702 M
12 639 M
12 639 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,25x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,09x
|Nbr of Employees
|61 379
|Free-Float
|67,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|60,70 €
|Average target price
|65,98 €
|Spread / Average Target
|8,70%