Eurofins Scientific : Executives Dealings Disclosure-210128

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name1 Timothy Scott Oostdyk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status2 Member of Group Operating Council b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Exercise of warrants under the Eurofins warrants program. 2629 Number of warrants exercised: Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option / free share / warrants program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a n/a d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 n/a - Price11 n/a e) Date of the transaction12 January 26, 2021 f) Place of the transaction13 outside of stock exchange

Date and signature_______________________________

For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable. For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.

For persons closely associated:

- an indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities,

- the name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities. Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.

4Full name of the entity.

in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.