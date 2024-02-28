Stock ERF EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Eurofins Scientific SE

Equities

ERF

FR0014000MR3

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 03:58:36 2024-02-28 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
56.74 EUR +3.65% Intraday chart for Eurofins Scientific SE -1.01% -3.66%
09:42am EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Lackluster FCF and dividend cut weigh on the share price Alphavalue
Feb. 27 CAC40: up slightly, driven by Bouygues and Alstom CF
Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE is one of the world's leading providers of bio-analytical services. The group's services are intended to validate the safety, authenticity, origin, identity, and purity of biological substances contained in the environment (water, air, soil, etc.) and in food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and hygiene products. At the end of 2022, Eurofins Scientific SE owned a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods and had 900 laboratories located throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (52.3%), North America (37.1%) and other (10.6%).
2024-03-04 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Eurofins Scientific SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
54.74 EUR
Average target price
57.71 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.43%
