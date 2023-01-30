Eurofins Scientific : Managers' transactions Manager transaction 1

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name1 Timothy Scott Oostdyk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status2 Member of Group Operating Council

Initial notification / amendment 3

Initial

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI5 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument 6 Share Identification code7 ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction8 Exercise of stock options under the Eurofins stock option program. 4,000 Number of options exercised: Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option / free share / stock option program c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) n/a n/a d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 n/a - Price11 n/a e) Date of the transaction12 2023-01-26 f) Place of the transaction13 Outside of stock exchange

