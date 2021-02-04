Log in
Euronext Paris

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

(ERF)
FR0014000MR3

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

(ERF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/04 10:26:24 am
81.21 EUR   +0.09%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Shares in Issue
PU
02/02EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Executives Dealings Disclosure-210127
PU
02/02EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Executives Dealings Disclosure-210126
PU
Eurofins Scientific : Shares in Issue

02/04/2021 | 10:19am EST
ANNEXE B

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital,

in accordance with the law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on

transparency requirements for issuers of securities

  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF)
    EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE - E1013
  2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) N/ A
  3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
    190,944,218
  4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
    305,508,923
  5. Origin of the changeiii
    Exercise of stock options and warrants
  6. Date when the change occurred
    31 January 2021
  1. Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.
  2. For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of circular CSSF 08/349.
  3. As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.

Disclaimer

Eurofins Scientific SE published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 15:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 412 M 6 488 M 6 488 M
Net income 2020 424 M 509 M 509 M
Net Debt 2020 2 752 M 3 299 M 3 299 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
Yield 2020 0,54%
Capitalization 15 481 M 18 614 M 18 559 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,37x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Duration : Period :
Eurofins Scientific SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 75,39 €
Last Close Price 81,14 €
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilles J. Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Lebras Director-Group Finance & Administration
Andreas König Chief Information Officer
Yves-Loïc Martin Non-Executive Director
Valérie Hanote Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE18.23%18 614
SQUARE, INC.4.73%102 787
FISERV, INC.-3.21%73 882
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-11.44%58 074
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.18%34 829
AFTERPAY LIMITED22.22%31 326
