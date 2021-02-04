Eurofins Scientific : Shares in Issue

ANNEXE B

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital,

in accordance with the law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on

transparency requirements for issuers of securities

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached i (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE - E1013 Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) N/ A Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer

190,944,218 Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights ii

305,508,923 Origin of the change iii

• Exercise of stock options and warrants Date when the change occurred

31 January 2021