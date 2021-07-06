Log in
    ERF   FR0014000MR3

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

(ERF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurofins Scientific : Managers' transactions - Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/06/2021 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name1

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A (company number B89265), 23, Val Fleuri

L - 1526 Luxembourg

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status2

Closely associated person. Analytical Bioventures S.C.A is a company controlled

by Eurofins Scientific S.E. CEO Dr. Gilles Martin

  1. Initial notification / amendment3

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

b)

LEI5

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

  1. Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument 6

Share

Identification code7

ISIN: FR0014000MR3

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Sale of Shares

130,000

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

See detailed list

See detailed list below

below

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume10

EUR 12,538,695

- Price11

EUR 96.4515

e)

Date of the transaction12

June 30, 2021

  1. Place of the transaction13

AQEU, BEUP, CEUD, CEUX, LEUE, MESI, SGMV, TQEM, TQEX, XPAR, XPOS, XTXE

Date and signature_______________________________

  1. For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
  2. For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.
    For persons closely associated:
    - an indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities,
    - the name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.
  3. Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.

4Full name of the entity.

in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.

6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

  • a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
  • an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

7Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.

  1. Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
  2. Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.
    Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.
  3. The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:
  • relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
  • are of the same nature;
  • are executed on the same day; and
  • are executed on the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.

11 Price information:

  • In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;
  • In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.
    Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.

13Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue'.

30 June 2021

Sales Price

Shares Sold

Row Labels

Sum of Shares Sold

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

130000

AQEU

2784

96.0400

59

96.1200

50

96.1600

6

96.2100

77

96.2300

50

96.2500

39

96.2600

79

96.2700

3

96.3100

53

96.3200

69

96.3400

68

96.3500

77

96.3600

62

96.3800

124

96.4000

11

96.4200

85

96.5000

5

96.5100

167

96.5200

118

96.5500

20

96.5700

60

96.5800

80

96.5900

101

96.6000

158

96.6200

127

96.6300

30

96.6700

18

96.7100

75

96.8000

33

96.8300

14

96.8600

50

96.8900

11

96.9200

15

96.9400

46

97.0000

29

97.0700

50

97.0900

68

97.1200

66

97.1300

50

97.1400

67

97.1500

53

97.1700

84

97.1900

50

97.2000

109

97.2200

60

97.2400

39

97.3100

19

BEUP

18019

95.9550

1341

96.0050

127

96.0350

143

96.0600

4070

96.0800

104

96.1350

108

96.1450

1489

96.1700

739

96.1750

241

96.1800

106

96.2000

117

96.2300

769

96.3650

215

96.3900

115

96.4000

109

96.4050

1110

96.4350

105

96.4400

125

96.5250

110

96.5350

243

96.5750

109

96.5800

109

96.5950

79

96.7550

2655

96.7850

227

96.9350

225

96.9400

706

97.0400

225

97.1350

306

97.1500

164

97.1950

1113

97.2000

162

97.3000

135

97.6400

113

97.7500

205

CEUD

7761

95.9400

137

96.0900

101

96.1450

529

96.1550

507

96.1650

156

96.1700

181

96.2100

102

96.2150

179

96.2300

995

96.2350

110

96.2400

495

96.2450

127

96.2500

136

96.3000

106

96.3150

110

96.3400

120

96.3500

134

96.4200

111

96.4450

167

96.5400

200

96.5900

322

96.6800

294

96.8400

150

96.9400

174

97.1200

112

97.1250

132

97.3200

145

97.3350

108

97.3600

296

97.3850

145

97.3900

304

97.4150

163

97.5550

111

97.6550

145

97.7550

326

97.8750

131

CEUX

5065

95.9600

1

95.9700

15

96.0100

62

96.1000

145

96.1100

36

96.1200

16

96.1300

47

96.1600

15

96.1700

78

96.1800

19

96.2500

61

96.2600

171

96.2700

44

96.3100

125

96.3200

59

96.3500

58

96.3800

64

96.3900

59

96.4000

6

96.4300

118

96.4400

64

96.4500

68

96.4600

43

96.5000

215

96.5100

4

96.5200

27

96.5300

82

96.5400

171

96.5500

218

96.5600

59

96.5700

104

96.5800

242

96.5900

5

96.6000

257

96.6100

15

96.6200

25

96.6300

67

96.6400

107

96.6500

89

96.6600

73

96.6800

24

96.7100

152

96.7200

25

96.7300

19

96.7400

62

96.7900

90

96.8000

13

96.8100

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eurofins Scientific SE published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 970 M 7 098 M 7 098 M
Net income 2021 549 M 653 M 653 M
Net Debt 2021 2 323 M 2 762 M 2 762 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 18 285 M 21 696 M 21 741 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 51 516
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Duration : Period :
Eurofins Scientific SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 95,57 €
Average target price 87,86 €
Spread / Average Target -8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilles G. Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Lebras Director-Group Finance & Administration
Christian Wurst Chief Operating Officer-Food & Environment Testing
Stuart Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Féréchté Pouchantchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE39.25%21 958
SGS AG7.30%23 309
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.3.51%8 944
PONY TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.107.43%1 861
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.24.33%1 195
SUZHOU ELECTRICAL APPARATUS SCIENCE ACADEMY CO., LTD.18.80%993