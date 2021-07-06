Eurofins Scientific : Managers' transactions - Director/PDMR Shareholding

For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.
For persons closely associated:
- an indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities,
- the name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.
Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.
4Full name of the entity.
in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.
6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:
a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.
7Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.
Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.
Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.
The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:
relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
are of the same nature;
are executed on the same day; and
are executed on the same place of transaction.
Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.
11 Price information:
In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;
In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.
Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.
13Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue'.
30 June 2021
Sales Price
Shares Sold
Row Labels
Sum of Shares Sold
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
130000
AQEU
2784
96.0400
59
96.1200
50
96.1600
6
96.2100
77
96.2300
50
96.2500
39
96.2600
79
96.2700
3
96.3100
53
96.3200
69
96.3400
68
96.3500
77
96.3600
62
96.3800
124
96.4000
11
96.4200
85
96.5000
5
96.5100
167
96.5200
118
96.5500
20
96.5700
60
96.5800
80
96.5900
101
96.6000
158
96.6200
127
96.6300
30
96.6700
18
96.7100
75
96.8000
33
96.8300
14
96.8600
50
96.8900
11
96.9200
15
96.9400
46
97.0000
29
97.0700
50
97.0900
68
97.1200
66
97.1300
50
97.1400
67
97.1500
53
97.1700
84
97.1900
50
97.2000
109
97.2200
60
97.2400
39
97.3100
19
BEUP
18019
95.9550
1341
96.0050
127
96.0350
143
96.0600
4070
96.0800
104
96.1350
108
96.1450
1489
96.1700
739
96.1750
241
96.1800
106
96.2000
117
96.2300
769
96.3650
215
96.3900
115
96.4000
109
96.4050
1110
96.4350
105
96.4400
125
96.5250
110
96.5350
243
96.5750
109
96.5800
109
96.5950
79
96.7550
2655
96.7850
227
96.9350
225
96.9400
706
97.0400
225
97.1350
306
97.1500
164
97.1950
1113
97.2000
162
97.3000
135
97.6400
113
97.7500
205
CEUD
7761
95.9400
137
96.0900
101
96.1450
529
96.1550
507
96.1650
156
96.1700
181
96.2100
102
96.2150
179
96.2300
995
96.2350
110
96.2400
495
96.2450
127
96.2500
136
96.3000
106
96.3150
110
96.3400
120
96.3500
134
96.4200
111
96.4450
167
96.5400
200
96.5900
322
96.6800
294
96.8400
150
96.9400
174
97.1200
112
97.1250
132
97.3200
145
97.3350
108
97.3600
296
97.3850
145
97.3900
304
97.4150
163
97.5550
111
97.6550
145
97.7550
326
97.8750
131
CEUX
5065
95.9600
1
95.9700
15
96.0100
62
96.1000
145
96.1100
36
96.1200
16
96.1300
47
96.1600
15
96.1700
78
96.1800
19
96.2500
61
96.2600
171
96.2700
44
96.3100
125
96.3200
59
96.3500
58
96.3800
64
96.3900
59
96.4000
6
96.4300
118
96.4400
64
96.4500
68
96.4600
43
96.5000
215
96.5100
4
96.5200
27
96.5300
82
96.5400
171
96.5500
218
96.5600
59
96.5700
104
96.5800
242
96.5900
5
96.6000
257
96.6100
15
96.6200
25
96.6300
67
96.6400
107
96.6500
89
96.6600
73
96.6800
24
96.7100
152
96.7200
25
96.7300
19
96.7400
62
96.7900
90
96.8000
13
96.8100
7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Eurofins Scientific SE published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:37:03 UTC.