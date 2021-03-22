Eurofins Scientific : Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the South African Variant (B.1.351)

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) announces the launch of its GSD NovaType II, its upgraded RT-PCR kit for the identification of mutations associated with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

The first GSD NovaType RT-PCR kit was launched in February 2021 and quickly supported health authorities in the detection of variants in more than 100,000 COVID-19 positive patients across Europe. The new GSD NovaType II kit can now detect the N501Y and E484K mutations common to most VOC (Variants Of Concern) and the K417N mutation (specific to B.1.351 first identified in South Africa), with a high sensitivity.

The GSD NovaType II kit delivers results under two hours. It is therefore well suited to timely screening and relieving sequencing capacities for use in epidemiological studies.

Fast-paced screening for these emerging variants that may spread more easily, cause more severe disease, or may escape the body’s immune response even post vaccination, is a critical element to containing the pandemic. Laboratories can use the GSD NovaType II SARS-CoV-2 kit to identify genomic mutations in extracted samples that have already been tested positive for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA.

The GSD NovaType II SARS-CoV-2 kit contains specific primers and probes for amplification and simultaneous detection of specific RNA sequences which represent specific SARS-CoV-2 S gene variants. It is delivered in a ready-to-use format with optional interpretation software. The assay has been validated on the AriaMxTM and AriaDxTM qPCR platforms from Agilent Technologies and will soon be validated on additional thermocyclers. The assay is currently for Research Use Only, but the CE-IVD mark is expected shortly.

Eurofins Technologies is at the forefront of COVID-19 detection and is continuously monitoring the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and developing new products to meet the rapidly evolving challenges.

For more information, please visit Eurofins Technologies website.

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com

About Eurofins Technologies – a fast-growing provider of diagnostic technologies in the field of immunoassays and molecular detection methods

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a fast-growing global provider of diagnostic technologies and industry-leading ELISA-based instruments in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research Organisation services. Eurofins is one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies, as well as having an emerging global presence in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 50,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group’s objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients’ increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 15 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK™ testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific’s management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company’s management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210321005010/en/