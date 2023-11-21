Eurofins: a claim in the contaminated milk affair

The Lactalis group has reportedly claimed 1 billion euros from Eurofins Scientific in connection with the salmonella-contaminated infant milk affair, according to the informed. The case dates back to 2017, when dozens of babies were contaminated.



' A summons to the Paris court was filed at the end of March and targeted two subsidiaries of the group, accusing them of failure to detect bacteria in Lactalis products in their bacteriological control process ' reports Invest Securities following the article in the informed.



' As a reminder, in 2018, Lactalis CEO Emmanuel Besnier questioned the reliability of tests in the largest microbiological testing laboratory in Nantes, especially as more than 16,000 analyses had been carried out in 2017 ' underlines Invest Securities.



