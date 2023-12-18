Eurofins: acquisition of SGS Crop Science activities

Bioanalytical services provider Eurofins Scientific has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the activities of SGS Crop Science in 14 countries, which generated sales of around 46 million Swiss francs in 2022.



With over 480 employees and sites in Europe, North America, South Africa and Brazil, SGS Crop Science comprises contract research in agro-science, agricultural input testing and services in agronomy and precision agriculture.



The transaction, the financial terms of which are not specified, is subject to consultation with SGS Crop Science's local stakeholders, as required by local jurisdictions, and is expected to be finalized in the coming months.



