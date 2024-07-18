Eurofins: investigation launched into UK takeover of Cellmark
To assist in its assessment, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would seek input from all interested parties in the transaction until August 1, before deciding whether to launch a formal 'phase 1' investigation on September 13.
Cellmark, based south of Oxford, provides genetic testing for legal purposes, such as paternity testing, as well as drug and alcohol testing services.
