Eurofins: second denial of MW accusations
The French group explains that it is providing, on the basis of publicly available documents, 'detailed information to refute the misleading information and the most flagrant accusations intentionally spread by MW'.
Eurofins will systematically address any areas of potential concern raised by its major shareholders, and will publish the results of its investigations', says the company, which intends to keep the market informed of progress in these actions.
