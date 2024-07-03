Eurofins: second denial of MW accusations

Eurofins announces the publication of a second denial, following that of June 25, to the allegations made by activist fund Muddy Waters, which on June 24 denounced confusion and contradictions in the bioanalysis giant's financial statements.



The French group explains that it is providing, on the basis of publicly available documents, 'detailed information to refute the misleading information and the most flagrant accusations intentionally spread by MW'.



Eurofins will systematically address any areas of potential concern raised by its major shareholders, and will publish the results of its investigations', says the company, which intends to keep the market informed of progress in these actions.



