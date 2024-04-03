Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces the closing of its acquisition of Ascend Clinical, LLC (“Ascend”), the largest independent laboratory for kidney dialysis testing in the United States. Founded in 2000, Ascend operates a state-of-the-art laboratory in Sunnyvale, California and employs 170 staff. The company provides highly automated chemistry, hematology, microbiology and virology testing services to dialysis clinics and hospitals across the United States. The company also offers water and dialysate testing, providing greater safety to the dialysis patient community and facilitating successful regulatory audits and surveys. Ascend’s core competencies and client relationships complement the Eurofins network’s extensive portfolio of pre- and post-transplant services, which will result in better and broader service offerings to clients.

The acquisition further reinforces the Eurofins network’s footprint in transplant testing and associated renal care, broadening its clinical client base. Ascend, in return, gains access to Eurofins' extensive laboratory network, analytical portfolio, and established industry relationships. Patti Hunsader, the current COO of Ascend, will assume the role of President of Ascend Clinical. The existing leadership of the company will remain in place, continuing to drive the organisation’s growth as part of the Eurofins clinical diagnostics business line in the United States.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "This transaction further extends our efforts to provide best in class testing care to patients in the renal and transplantation fields. We look forward to providing Ascend’s clients with access to the capabilities of the Eurofins network, and to support Ascend in strengthening and growing the important services they provide to patients.”

Comment from Patti Hunsader, Ascend COO: "We are excited to join forces with the Eurofins network. This partnership creates exciting opportunities to leverage our combined expertise and resources to positively impact the lives of the patients we serve."

Integrating Ascend's expertise and client base with Eurofins' geographic reach, technological capabilities and expertise will elevate the standard of care provided for patients nationwide.

Notes to Editors:

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins Scientific S.E. network of independent companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With ca. 62,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 900 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

Eurofins companies’ broad range of services are important for the health and safety of people and our planet. The ongoing investment to become fully digital and maintain the best network of state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment supports our objective to provide our customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results in the best possible turnaround time (TAT). Eurofins companies are well positioned to support clients’ increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the evolving requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

The Eurofins network has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, its companies draw on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer their clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific S.E. are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

About Ascend

Ascend Clinical was founded in Northern California in 2000 as a clinical reference laboratory specializing in testing services for kidney disease. Ascend’s dedication to advanced technology and innovative solutions has expanded their services to cover a wide range of in vitro diagnostics. With a state-of-the-art laboratory located in Sunnyvale, CA, and offices in Colorado, Ascend is one of the largest independent labs in the United States, committed to supporting clinicians and enhancing patient care. More information at www.aclab.com.

