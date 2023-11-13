EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. Stock price
Equities
EGLA
IT0005527616
Heavy Electrical Equipment
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.322 EUR
|-1.83%
|-0.30%
|0.00%
|09:40am
|Piazza Affari in the green; banks lead
|AN
|08:22am
|Indices expected up in wake of Asian rises
|AN
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
|Sales 2023 *
|895 M 958 M
|Sales 2024 *
|1,154 M 1,235 M
|Capitalization
|565 M 605 M
|Net income 2023 *
|40.00 M 42.81 M
|Net income 2024 *
|63.00 M 67.42 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,70x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|64.87 M 69.42 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|65.51 M 70.12 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,55x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
13,9x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
9,17x
|Employees
|2,900
|Yield 2023 *
1,03%
|Yield 2024 *
1,77%
|Free-Float
|55.70%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More press releases
|1 day
|-1.83%
|1 week
|-0.30%
|Current month
|+7.02%
|1 month
|-9.63%
|3 months
|-38.88%
|6 months
|-43.60%
More quotes
1 week
3.27
3.53
1 month
3.00
3.80
Current year
3.00
6.70
1 year
3.00
6.70
3 years
3.00
6.70
5 years
3.00
6.70
10 years
3.00
6.70
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|1.16%
|133 M€
|+6.76%
|1.04%
|28 M€
|+5.56%
|0.23%
|10 M€
|+20.95%
|0.23%
|4 M€
|+2.93%
|-
|0.23%
|2 M€
|+2.21%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|3.322
|-1.83%
|420 503
|23-11-10
|3.384
|-1.91%
|444,104
|23-11-09
|3.450
|+1.95%
|232,624
|23-11-08
|3.384
|+1.08%
|185,506
|23-11-07
|3.348
|+0.48%
|252,636
Real-time Borsa Italiana, November 13, 2023 at 11:44 am ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Eurogroup Laminations SpA, formerly Euro Group SpA, is an Italy-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, production and distribution of stators and rotors for electric motors and generators. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: EV & Automotive and Industrial. EV & Automotive division focuses on design and production of motor cores for electric motors used for the propulsion of electric vehicles, as well as for non-propulsion automotive applications. Industrial division focuses on designing and manufacturing products used in applications such as industrial, home automation, HVAC equipment, wind power and pumps, among the others. The Company is focused also on industrial, technical and commercial coordination, supervision and development for all controlled companies. The Company operates globally.
SectorHeavy Electrical Equipment
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
3.384EUR
Average target price
6.725EUR
Spread / Average Target
+98.73%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|0.00%
|603 M $
|-18.46%
|2 704 M $
|+12.49%
|820 M $
|-3.62%
|427 M $
|-8.79%
|354 M $
|+17.33%
|351 M $