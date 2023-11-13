Stock EGLA EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS S.P.A.
PDF Report : EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. Stock price

Equities

EGLA

IT0005527616

Heavy Electrical Equipment

Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
 11:44:59 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.322 EUR -1.83% -0.30% 0.00%
09:40am Piazza Affari in the green; banks lead AN
08:22am Indices expected up in wake of Asian rises AN
Financials

Sales 2023 * 895 M 958 M Sales 2024 * 1,154 M 1,235 M Capitalization 565 M 605 M
Net income 2023 * 40.00 M 42.81 M Net income 2024 * 63.00 M 67.42 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,70x
Net Debt 2023 * 64.87 M 69.42 M Net Debt 2024 * 65.51 M 70.12 M EV / Sales 2024 *
0,55x
P/E ratio 2023 *
13,9x
P/E ratio 2024 *
9,17x
Employees 2,900
Yield 2023 *
1,03%
Yield 2024 *
1,77%
Free-Float 55.70%
Chart EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.

Piazza Affari in the green; banks lead AN
Indices expected up in wake of Asian rises AN
Indices down, new rate hikes feared AN
Futures await listings to fall AN
Indices up, results drive trades AN
Selling prevails; FinecoBank stays afloat AN
Marshall Wace cuts short on Saipem AN
EuroGroup Laminations has purchased nearly 159,000 of its own shares AN
Indices down; wait for ECB and US GDP AN
Business Square in the red on the eve of ECB meeting AN
Squares continue down; BPM and Itagas good AN
EuroGroup Laminations takes over its own shares for about EUR550,000 AN
EuroGroup Laminations takes over own shares for more than EUR520,000 AN
Europeans with no single direction; Nexi advances AN
Futures bearish after US CPI and China macro AN
Press releases EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.

EuroGroup Laminations S p A : Lamination – Closing of DS4 acquisition - English PU
EuroGroup Laminations S p A : - PR 1H 2023 Results - English PU
EuroGroup Laminations S p A : - notice of publication of the minutes of shareholders' meeting held on May 8, 2023 - English PU
EuroGroup Laminations S p A : Q1 2023 Results - English PU
EuroGroup Laminations S p A : Results Q1 2023 - English PU
News in other languages on EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.

Eurogroup L. : utile 9 mesi a 30,4 mln (-5,7% a/a)
Piazza Affari in verde; guidano le banche
Indici attesi su in scia ai rialzi asiatici
L'agenda di oggi
L'agenda della prossima settimana -3-
Quotes and Performance

1 day-1.83%
1 week-0.30%
Current month+7.02%
1 month-9.63%
3 months-38.88%
6 months-43.60%
Highs and lows

1 week
3.27
Extreme 3.268
3.53
1 month
3.00
Extreme 3.002
3.80
Current year
3.00
Extreme 3.002
6.70
1 year
3.00
Extreme 3.002
6.70
3 years
3.00
Extreme 3.002
6.70
5 years
3.00
Extreme 3.002
6.70
10 years
3.00
Extreme 3.002
6.70
ETFs positioned on EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
AMUNDI FTSE ITALIA PMI PIR 2020 UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Amundi FTSE Italia PMI PIR 2020 UCITS ETF - EUR
1.16% 133 M€ +6.76%
ISHARES FTSE ITALIA MID-SMALL CAP UCITS ETF - EUR ETF iShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap UCITS ETF - EUR
1.04% 28 M€ +5.56%
LYXOR FTSE ITALIA ALL CAP PIR 2020 (DR) UCITS ETF - ACC - EUR ETF Lyxor FTSE Italia All Cap PIR 2020 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc - EUR
0.23% 10 M€ +20.95%
FIRST TRUST IPOX EUROPE EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES ETF - DISTRIBUTING - USD ETF First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF - Distributing - USD
0.23% 4 M€ +2.93% -
FIRST TRUST IPOX EUROPE EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES UCITS ETF - EUR ETF First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities UCITS ETF - EUR
0.23% 2 M€ +2.21%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 3.322 -1.83% 420 503
23-11-10 3.384 -1.91% 444,104
23-11-09 3.450 +1.95% 232,624
23-11-08 3.384 +1.08% 185,506
23-11-07 3.348 +0.48% 252,636

Real-time Borsa Italiana, November 13, 2023 at 11:44 am EST

Company Profile

Eurogroup Laminations SpA, formerly Euro Group SpA, is an Italy-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, production and distribution of stators and rotors for electric motors and generators. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: EV & Automotive and Industrial. EV & Automotive division focuses on design and production of motor cores for electric motors used for the propulsion of electric vehicles, as well as for non-propulsion automotive applications. Industrial division focuses on designing and manufacturing products used in applications such as industrial, home automation, HVAC equipment, wind power and pumps, among the others. The Company is focused also on industrial, technical and commercial coordination, supervision and development for all controlled companies. The Company operates globally.
Sector
Heavy Electrical Equipment
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
3.384EUR
Average target price
6.725EUR
Spread / Average Target
+98.73%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Heavy Motors & Generators

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS S.P.A. Stock EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.
0.00% 603 M $
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. Stock Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
-18.46% 2 704 M $
HARBIN ELECTRIC CORPORATION JIAMUSI ELECTRIC MACHINE CO.,LTD Stock Harbin Electric Corporation Jiamusi Electric Machine CO.,Ltd
+12.49% 820 M $
2G ENERGY AG Stock 2G Energy AG
-3.62% 427 M $
VPOWER GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock VPower Group International Holdings Limited
-8.79% 354 M $
SEC ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO., LTD. Stock SEC Electric Machinery Co., Ltd.
+17.33% 351 M $
Heavy Motors & Generators
