EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS SECURES FUNDING FOR EURO 140 MILLION TO
SUPPORT FUTURE GROWTH
The financing agreements optimize the Group financial structure by
centralizing debt management at the Parent Company level, with the aim of
greater flexibility and operational efficiency
Baranzate (Milan), 27 June 2024 - EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. ('EuroGroup' or the 'Company') has today successfully completed a financing transaction for the signing of four financing agreements with Intesa Sanpaolo-IMI/CIB Division, UniCredit, BNL BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank, respectively, for a maximum aggregated amount of Euro 140 million.
Such financing is in line with the Company's broader growth strategy, particularly at the international level. As a result, EuroGroup can now rely on a greater financial flexibility, as well as on the resources needed to further strengthen its growth trajectory in the medium and long term, including through external growth operations. At the same time, the contracts signed allow Eurogroup to optimize its financial structure, making it more efficient by centralizing the management of credit lines and debt at the parent company level, while also increasing the debt average life.
The agreements signed provide the Company with: (i) four term credit lines for a maximum aggregate total amount of Euro 65 million with maturity on 30 June 2029; (ii) four term credit lines supported by a SACE Green Guarantee for a maximum aggregate total amount of Euro 40 million with maturity on 30 June 2029; and (iii) four revolving credit lines for a maximum aggregate total amount of Euro 35 million with maturity on 30 June 2027.
EuroGroup's subsidiaries will benefit from the funds deriving from the term credit lines to finance their investments, also in light of the recent expansion of the order book, while the revolving credit facilities will be used to support the financial needs of the Company and its subsidiaries. Moreover, reconfirming its focus on sustainability and on safeguarding the territories in which it operates, the Company will use the term credit line supported by the SACE Green Guarantee to pursue Objective 1 (Climate Change Mitigation) of the Environmental Objectives' List.
ABOUT EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS
EuroGroup Laminations is a world leader in the design, production and distribution of the motor core (stators and rotors) for electric motors and generators. The Group's business is organized along two segments: (i) EV & AUTOMOTIVE, which designs and produces the motor core of electric motors used in electric vehicle traction, as well as a wide range of non-traction automotive applications; and (ii) INDUSTRIAL, which designs and manufactures products used in various applications including among others industrial applications, home automation, HVAC equipment, wind energy, logistics and pumps. With registered office in Baranzate (MI), EuroGroup Laminations recorded revenues of approximately € 836 million in 2023, currently has a workforce of approximately 3,000 employees, 8 production plants in Italy and 6 abroad (2 in Mexico, 2 in China, 1 in the United States and 1 in Tunisia) and an Order Book for the EV
- AUTOMOTIVE segment with an estimated value of approximately € 6.1 billion, and a pipeline of orders under discussion at approximately € 5.5 billion.
