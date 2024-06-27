EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS SECURES FUNDING FOR EURO 140 MILLION TO

SUPPORT FUTURE GROWTH

The financing agreements optimize the Group financial structure by

centralizing debt management at the Parent Company level, with the aim of

greater flexibility and operational efficiency

Baranzate (Milan), 27 June 2024 - EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. ('EuroGroup' or the 'Company') has today successfully completed a financing transaction for the signing of four financing agreements with Intesa Sanpaolo-IMI/CIB Division, UniCredit, BNL BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank, respectively, for a maximum aggregated amount of Euro 140 million.

Such financing is in line with the Company's broader growth strategy, particularly at the international level. As a result, EuroGroup can now rely on a greater financial flexibility, as well as on the resources needed to further strengthen its growth trajectory in the medium and long term, including through external growth operations. At the same time, the contracts signed allow Eurogroup to optimize its financial structure, making it more efficient by centralizing the management of credit lines and debt at the parent company level, while also increasing the debt average life.

The agreements signed provide the Company with: (i) four term credit lines for a maximum aggregate total amount of Euro 65 million with maturity on 30 June 2029; (ii) four term credit lines supported by a SACE Green Guarantee for a maximum aggregate total amount of Euro 40 million with maturity on 30 June 2029; and (iii) four revolving credit lines for a maximum aggregate total amount of Euro 35 million with maturity on 30 June 2027.

EuroGroup's subsidiaries will benefit from the funds deriving from the term credit lines to finance their investments, also in light of the recent expansion of the order book, while the revolving credit facilities will be used to support the financial needs of the Company and its subsidiaries. Moreover, reconfirming its focus on sustainability and on safeguarding the territories in which it operates, the Company will use the term credit line supported by the SACE Green Guarantee to pursue Objective 1 (Climate Change Mitigation) of the Environmental Objectives' List.

