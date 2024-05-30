NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

HELD ON MAY 6, 2024

Baranzate (MI), 30 May, 2024 - EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. ("EuroGroup" or the "Company") hereby announces that today the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting held on May 6, 2024 have been made available to the public at the Company's registered office in via Stella Rosa 48, Baranzate (MI), as well as on the Company's website www.euro-group.it("Investors/Governance/Shareholders" section) and on the authorized storage mechanism called "1Info" (www.1info.it).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. - Investor Relations ir@euro-group.it- Matteo Picconeri

Tel. +39 02 350001

On EuroGroup Laminations

EuroGroup Laminations is a world leader in the design, production and distribution of the motor core (stators and rotors) for electric motors and generators. The Group's business is organized along two segments: (i) EV & AUTOMOTIVE, which designs and produces the motor core of electric motors used in electric vehicle traction, as well as a wide range of non-traction automotive applications; and (ii) INDUSTRIAL, which designs and manufactures products used in various applications including among others industrial applications, home automation, HVAC equipment, wind energy, logistics and pumps. With registered office in Baranzate (MI), EuroGroup Laminations recorded revenues of approximately € 836 million in 2023, currently has a workforce of approximately 3,000 employees, 8 production plants in Italy and 6 abroad (2 in Mexico, 2 in China, 1 in the United States and 1 in Tunisia) and an Order Book for the EV & AUTOMOTIVE segment with an estimated value of approximately € 6.1 billion, and a pipeline of orders under discussion at approximately € 5.5 billion.

