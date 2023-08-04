PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF 30 JUNE 2023

Revenues and EBITDA up in 1H 2023, to € 453.8 million and € 57 million respectively (+6.1% and +4.4% compared to 1H 2022)

Continued strong revenue growth in the EV & Automotive segment at € 245.1 million, +73.1% compared to 1H 2022

EV & Automotive: overall increase in order book and pipeline under discussion as of 31 July 2023 at €6.0 billion and €3.8 billion respectively

Net financial debt decreased to € 113.5 million compared to € 135.1 million as of 31 March 2023, with a Net Leverage Ratio of 1.1x

DS4 S.r.l. acquisition and Joint Venture with Eligio Re Fraschini S.p.A.: widening of the Group tech know-how to enhance innovation in production processes

IPO mid-term targets confirmed. Update of the FY2023 guidance due to the longer than expected enduring of adverse macroeconomic conditions affecting the Industrial segment

1H 2023 highlights:

Revenues € 453.8 million vs € 427.8 million in 1H 2022 (+6.1%)

EBITDA € 57 million vs € 54.6 million in 1H 2022 (+4.4%)

EBIT € 42 million vs € 42.3 million in 1H 2022 (-0.6%)

(-0.6%) Profit for the period € 18.8 million vs € 22.0 million in 1H 2022 (-14.7%)

(-14.7%) EV & Automotive order book and pipeline as of 31 July 2023 of € 6.0 billion and € 3.8 billion respectively

Baranzate (MI), 2 August 2023 - The Board of Directors of EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. ("EuroGroup Laminations" or the "Group") - a world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of stators and rotors for electric motors and generators - approved the Interim Financial Report as of 30 June 2023.

Marco Arduini, Chief Executive Officer of EuroGroup Laminations commented:"'The first half of 2023 saw a sustained growth in the EV & Automotive segment, where OEMs increasingly recognise the Group's high technology and competitiveness, as demonstrated by the substantial order book. Conversely, the Industrial segment has suffered from a decrease in volumes in its underlying markets, which is lasting longer than expected. In any case, thanks to our operational flexibility and the synergies between our two businesses, we are able to efficiently manage the temporary swings in production volumes due to the economic conjuncture, so as to preserve

