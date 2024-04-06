PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION FOR THE ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CONVENED FOR MAY 6, 2024

Baranzate (MI), April 6, 2024 - EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. ("EuroGroup" or the "Company") announces that the notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for May 6, 2024 is available to the public on the Company's website www.euro-group.it,Section Investors/ Governance/ Shareholders' Meetings and on

the authorized storage system 1Info at www.1info.it.

The following were also made available to the public today at the Company's registered office, on the Company's

websitewww.euro-group.it, Section Investors/ Governance/ Shareholders' Meetings and on the authorized storage system 1Info atwww.1info.it: the Directors' Report pursuant to Article 125-terof the legislative Decree

no. 58 of February 24, 1998, the proposal of the new regulation for the conduct of the shareholders' meetings of

the Company and the information regarding the share capital.

The proxy and the related voting instructions on all or some of the items on the agenda shall be conferred by using the specific form made available by the Appointed Representative (as agreed with the Company) from today on

the Company's websitewww.euro-group.it, Section Investors/ Governance/ Shareholders' Meetings.

Further documents concerning the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in the manner and

within the terms required by applicable laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. - Investor Relations ir@euro-group.it- Matteo Picconeri

Tel. +39 02 350001

On EuroGroup Laminations

EuroGroup Laminations is a world leader in the design, production and distribution of the motor core (stators and rotors) for electric motors and generators. The Group's business is organized along two segments: (i) EV & AUTOMOTIVE, which designs and produces the motor core of electric motors used in electric vehicle traction, as well as a wide range of non-traction automotive applications; and (ii) INDUSTRIAL, which designs and manufactures products used in various applications including among others industrial applications, home automation, HVAC equipment, wind energy, logistics and pumps. With registered office in Baranzate (MI), EuroGroup Laminations recorded revenues of approximately € 836 million in 2023, currently has a workforce of approximately 3,000 employees, 8 production plants in Italy and 6 abroad (2 in Mexico, 2 in China, 1 in the United States and 1 in Tunisia) and an Order Book for the EV & AUTOMOTIVE segment with an estimated value of approximately € 6.4 billion, and a pipeline of orders under discussion at approximately € 5.2 billion.

