Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGLA   IT0005527616

EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS S.P.A.

(EGLA)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  08:31:40 2023-05-12 am EDT
5.750 EUR   +4.55%
08:07aEurogroup Laminations S P A : Q1 2023 Results - English
PU
03:03aEurogroup Laminations S P A : Results Q1 2023 - English
PU
02:52aEuroGroup targets EUR1 billion in revenues after strong first quarter
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

EuroGroup Laminations S p A : Q1 2023 Results - English

05/12/2023 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EuroGroup Laminations

Q1 2023 results

May 12th, 2023

Disclaimer

Q1 2023 results

THIS PRESENTATION AND ANY OTHER INFORMATION DISCUSSED AT THE PRESENTATION (THE "PRESENTATION") IS BEING PROVIDED TO YOU SOLELY FOR YOUR INFORMATION. THIS PRESENTATION, WHICH HAS BEEN PREPARED BY EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS S.P.A. (THE "COMPANY"), MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED IN ANY FORM, FURTHER DISTRIBUTED OR PASSED ON, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY OTHER PERSON.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This Presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement or recommendation to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it nor the information contained herein is being issued or may be distributed or redistributed directly or indirectly to or into any jurisdiction where such distribution would be unlawful, including but not limited to, the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Any decision to invest in the Company should be made solely on the basis of information contained in any prospectus or offering circular (if any is published by the Company), which would supersede this Presentation in its entirety. None of the Company or any of its partners, directors, officers, employees, agents, other representatives, consultants, legal counsel, accountants, financial or other advisors, auditors, direct or indirect shareholders, subsidiaries or other affiliates or any other person acting on behalf of any of the foregoing (collectively, the "Representatives") makes any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the fairness, quality, accuracy, relevance, completeness or sufficiency for any purpose whatsoever of any information contained in this Presentation. By attending or otherwise accessing this Presentation, you acknowledge and agree not to be entitled to rely on the fairness, quality, accuracy, relevance, completeness or sufficiency for any purpose whatsoever of the information contained herein and that none of the Company or any of its Representatives will have any liability relating to, or resulting from, this Presentation, its inaccuracy or incompleteness, or the use of, or reliance upon, this Presentation. By attending or otherwise accessing the Presentation, you acknowledge and agree that you will be solely responsible for your own independent evaluation and assessment of the Company and of the information contained in this Presentation and will rely solely on your own judgment and that of your qualified advisors in evaluating the Company and in determining the desirability of the possible acquisition of an interest in the Company. To the extent applicable, the industry and market data contained in this Presentation has come from official or third-party sources. Third-party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the fairness, quality, accuracy, relevance, completeness or sufficiency of such data. The Company has not independently verified the data contained therein. In addition, certain of the industry and market data contained in this Presentation come from the Company's own internal research and estimates based on the knowledge and experience of the Company's management in the market in which the Company operates. Such research and estimates, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have not been verified by any independent source for accuracy or completeness and are subject to change without notice. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry or market data contained in this Presentation. The highlights of the Company and the outlook presented in this Presentation represent the subjective views of the management of the Company and are based on significant assumptions and subjective judgments which may or may not prove to be correct. Industry experts, business analysts or other persons may disagree with these views, assumptions and judgments, including without limitation the management's view of the market and the prospects for the Company. This Presentation may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically use terms such as "believes", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", "would", "could" or "should" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements in this Presentation are based on the Company's current expectations and, by their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause the Company's actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this Presentation that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Presentation and the Company and its Representatives disclaim any such obligation. Except where otherwise indicated, this Presentation speaks as of the date hereof and the information and opinions contained in this Presentation are subject to change without notice and do not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate the Company. The information in this Presentation has not been independently verified. The Company and its Representatives undertake no obligation to provide the recipients with access to any additional information or to update or revise this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions contained herein that may become apparent. To the fullest extent permissible by law, such persons disclaim all and any responsibility or liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which they might otherwise have in respect of this Presentation. Recipients should not construe the contents of this Presentation as legal, tax, regulatory, financial or accounting advice and are urged to consult with their own advisers in relation to such matters.

1

Today's attendees

Sergio Iori

Marco Arduini

Isidoro Guardalà

Matteo Perna

Chairman

CEO

CFO

Deputy CFO

Q1 2023 results

2

Leading the EV and energy transition waves

1Q 2023 key highlights

1Q 2023

results

  • Record results in EV & Automotive, confirming Company's leadership in this segment, mainly led by the fast-growing BEV market
  • Overall solid performance thanks to diversified business model and global footprint overcoming fragile macro-economic environment which impacted the Industrial segment
  • Expansion capex deployed in line with development plan (~€25m capex spent in the first 3 months of 2023)

Revenue EBITDA

€230m €27m

+20.2% 1Q 2023 +42% 1Q 2023

vs 1Q2022

vs 1Q2022

Q1 2023 results

  • Further confirmation of the Company's solid long-term growth prospects

Order book Contribution to decarbonization and development of sustainable mobility

and pipeline

  • Recently awarded ~€0.8bn order from a blue-chipNorth-America OEM (o/w ~€0.4bn expected to be executed by 2028)

Note: (1) Orders in place as of 30-Apr-2023 for the period 2023E-2028E

EV & Automotive

Order book1 Pipeline

€6.1bn

€3.6bn

+ ~€0.3bn

+ ~€0.2bn

vs Feb-23

vs Feb-23

4

Disclaimer

Euro Group Laminations S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 12:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS S.P.A.
08:07aEurogroup Laminations S P A : Q1 2023 Results - English
PU
03:03aEurogroup Laminations S P A : Results Q1 2023 - English
PU
02:52aEuroGroup targets EUR1 billion in revenues after strong first quarter
AN
05/11Italian steelmaker Feralpi invites banks to pitch for IPO role -sources
RE
05/03Lottomatica slips after Europe's biggest IPO of 2023 so far
RE
03/31EuroGroup Laminations, profit rises to triple digits in 2022
AN
03/31Global IPOs marred by banks and recession enjoy few bright spots
RE
03/13EuroGroup Laminations, revenues and Ebitda up; guidance confirmed
AN
03/13EuroGroup Laminations announces partial exercise of greenshoe option
AN
02/08EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €392.532289 mil..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 017 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
Net income 2023 46,6 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net Debt 2023 54,5 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 922 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,50 €
Average target price 6,57 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Stefano Arduini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Isidoro Guardalà Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Sergio Iori Non-Executive Chairman
Gunter Beitinger Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Giovanna Calloni Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS S.P.A.0.00%1 007
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer