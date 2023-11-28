(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa announced Monday that it bought back 150,100 of its own ordinary shares in the period between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.569, for a total consideration of EUR544,842.23.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds 1.2 million of its own ordinary shares or 0.7 percent of the share capital.

EuroGroup Laminations closed Monday at par at EUR3.68 per share.

