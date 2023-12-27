(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa reported that it purchased 88,838 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.7090, for a total consideration of EUR329,501.59.

To date, the company 1.8 million treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

EuroGroup Laminations on Wednesday closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR3.91 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

