(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa reported Monday that it bought back 175,358 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.6280, for a total consideration of EUR636,127.27.

As of today, the company holds 2.2 million of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 1.3 percent of its share capital.

EuroGroup Laminations' stock closed Monday up 0.7 percent at EUR3.52 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

