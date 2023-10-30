(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa on Monday announced that it purchased - in the period from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27 - 158,750 of its own ordinary shares.

The average price per share was EUR3.304, for a total consideration of EUR524,561.21.

EuroGroup Laminations closed Monday's session 2.7 percent in the red at EUR3.16 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.