(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa on Monday announced that it purchased - in the period from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27 - 158,750 of its own ordinary shares.
The average price per share was EUR3.304, for a total consideration of EUR524,561.21.
EuroGroup Laminations closed Monday's session 2.7 percent in the red at EUR3.16 per share
By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter
