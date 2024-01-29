(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa on Monday announced that it purchased - in the period between January 22 and 26 - 239,023 of its own ordinary shares.
The average unit price was EUR3.143 per share, for a total consideration of approximately EUR751,000.
EuroGroup closed Monday's session in the green by 1.8 percent at EUR3.00 per share
By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter
