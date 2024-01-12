(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa on Friday announced the inauguration of a new production plant in Querétaro, home of Eurotranciatura Mexico, with a total investment to be executed of around EUR50 million.

"Following the startup investment in production for the EV segment in 2016, which also saw the plant adopt industry 4.0 standards, the sustained growth recorded in the e-mobility market prompted the group to activate an additional site development program," the company specified in a note.

Approximately 10,000 square meters for the EV & Automotive segment are added to the existing 21,000 square meters, with a 43 percent expansion of the covered area. "The new facilities have been built meeting the highest standards of innovation and sustainability, with a particular focus on decarbonization, circular economy and education, capitalizing on the group's established experience as a market leader," the statement reads.

"The expansion of the production site in Mexico marks a new fundamental step in EuroGroup Laminations' growth path with the planned more than doubling of installed production capacity for the EV segment, thus going on to further consolidate market leadership."

"The new Querétaro site adds to EuroGroup Laminations' global production fleet, which is now composed of 13 plants, seven of which are in Italy and six abroad - two in Mexico and China, one in the U.S. and one in Tunisia - and will prove central in the execution of the group's order book for the EV & Automotive segment, which as of October 2023 has reached a record EUR6.4 billion," the company adds.

"We are proud to inaugurate the new Mexican plant in Queretaro and thus strengthen our production capacity for the North American EV market for rapid growth to service orders already received for more than EUR1.5 billion to be delivered between 2024 and 2028," commented Marco Arduini, CEO of EuroGroup Laminations. "We are working on the basis of a growth plan that will allow us to increase production while reducing manufacturing time. We also continue to invest in new processes and cutting-edge technologies to ensure unique solutions and the highest quality standards."

EuroGroup Laminations is up 0.2 percent to EUR3.52 per share.

