(Previous article reported wrong dates regarding share buyback)
(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa announced Monday that it had bought back -in the period between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1- 172,000 of its own ordinary shares.
The shares were acuisted at an average unit price of EUR3.612 for a total consideration of EUR621,242.04.
EuroGroup Laminations gives up 4.7 percent to EUR3.42 per share.
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
