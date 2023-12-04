December 04, 2023 at 10:54 am EST

(Previous article reported wrong dates regarding share buyback)

(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa announced Monday that it had bought back -in the period between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1- 172,000 of its own ordinary shares.

The shares were acuisted at an average unit price of EUR3.612 for a total consideration of EUR621,242.04.

EuroGroup Laminations gives up 4.7 percent to EUR3.42 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.