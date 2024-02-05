(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa announced Monday that it bought back 153,000 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.0060, for a total value of EUR459,961.77.

To date, the company holds 2.8 million of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.7 percent of its share capital.

EuroGroup Laminations' stock closed Monday down 0.8 percent at EUR3.06 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

