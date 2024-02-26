(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa announced Monday that it bought back 320,037 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR3.3350, for a total consideration of EUR1.1 million.

To date, the company holds 4.2 million of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 2.6 percent of its share capital.

EuroGroup Laminations' stock closed Monday up 1.5 percent at EUR3.38 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.