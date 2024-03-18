(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa on Monday reported that between March 11 and March 15 it took over 12,435 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR3.462 each and a countervalue of EUR43,052.36.

Thus, the company holds 4.8 million shares, or 2.8 percent of the share capital.

On Monday, EuroGroup Laminations closed in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR3.61 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

