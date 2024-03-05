(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa reported that it purchased 215,376 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 26 and March 1.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR3.318, for a total value of EUR714,543.27.

As of today, the company holds 4.5 million of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 2.7 percent of its share capital.

EuroGroup Laminations' stock is down 1.6 percent at EUR3.36 per share.

