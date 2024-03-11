(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa reported that it bought back 253,000 of its own ordinary shares between March 4 and March 8.

The shares were taken over at an average price per unit of EUR3.281, for a total value of EUR830,126.75.

As of today, the company holds 4.7 million of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 2.8 percent of its share capital.

EuroGroup Laminations' stock is up 3.0 percent at EUR3.39 per share.

