(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa reported Wednesday that it bought back 5,000 of its own ordinary shares between March 25 and March 28.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR3.8140, for a total consideration of EUR15,254.85.

To date, the company holds 4.8 million of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 2.8 percent of its share capital.

EuroGroup Laminations' stock closed Wednesday up 12 percent at EUR4.20 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

