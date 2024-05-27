May 27, 2024 at 12:32 pm EDT

(Alliance News) - EuroGroup Laminations Spa reported Monday that it bought back 25,000 ordinary shares between May 20 and May 24.

The shares were re-purchased at an average price per share of EUR4.3210, for a total consideration of EUR108,023.44.

To date, the company holds 4.9 million of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 2.9 percent of its share capital.

EuroGroup Laminations' stock closed down 0.3 percent to EUR4.09 per share on Thursday.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

