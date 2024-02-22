(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Feb. 21, 2023:
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Citadel Advisors files short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.59% from 0.6%
----------
AHL Partners files short position on Saras to 0.87% from 0.91%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
JPMorgan Asset Management raises short position on EuroGroup Laminations to 0.95% from 0.69%
----------
Voleon Capital Management files short position on EuroGroup Laminations to 0.59% from 0.61%
----------
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.