(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Feb. 21, 2023:

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors files short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.59% from 0.6%

----------

AHL Partners files short position on Saras to 0.87% from 0.91%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

JPMorgan Asset Management raises short position on EuroGroup Laminations to 0.95% from 0.69%

----------

Voleon Capital Management files short position on EuroGroup Laminations to 0.59% from 0.61%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.