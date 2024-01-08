(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 5, 2024:
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Marshall Wace cuts short on Saras to 1.32% from 1.49%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
ActusRayPartners raises short on EuroGroup Laminations to 0.60% from 0.50%
----------
