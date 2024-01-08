Eurogroup Laminations SpA, formerly Euro Group SpA, is an Italy-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, production and distribution of stators and rotors for electric motors and generators. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: EV & Automotive and Industrial. EV & Automotive division focuses on design and production of motor cores for electric motors used for the propulsion of electric vehicles, as well as for non-propulsion automotive applications. Industrial division focuses on designing and manufacturing products used in applications such as industrial, home automation, HVAC equipment, wind power and pumps, among the others. The Company is focused also on industrial, technical and commercial coordination, supervision and development for all controlled companies. The Company operates globally.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment