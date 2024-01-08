(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 5, 2024:

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Marshall Wace cuts short on Saras to 1.32% from 1.49%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

ActusRayPartners raises short on EuroGroup Laminations to 0.60% from 0.50%

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

