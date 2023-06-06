Eurohold Bulgaria : 2 Uvedomlenie R596 Eurohold 2023 06 06 EN

Subject:Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014
Dear ladies and gentlemen,
We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:
By IG EIG Re EAD:
On June 1, 2023 - Initial purchase under repo agreement with 2,926,100 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and maturity under the contract - December 1, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.241;
On June 2, 2023 - Initial purchase under repo agreement with 494,524 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and maturity under the contract - December 1, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.241;
On June 2, 2023 - Initial purchase under repo agreement with 608,800 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and maturity under the contract - December 1, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.241.
