    EUBG   BG1100114062

EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD

(EUBG)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
1.850 BGN   +5.71%
04:06aEurohold Bulgaria : 2 Uvedomlenie R596 Eurohold 2023 06 06 EN
PU
04:06aEurohold Bulgaria : 1 Uvedomlenie R596 Eurohold 2023 06 06 EN
PU
06/01Eurohold Bulgaria : Уведомление за сделки съгласно чл.19 от Регламен&..
PU
Eurohold Bulgaria : 2 Uvedomlenie R596 Eurohold 2023 06 06 EN

06/06/2023 | 04:06am EDT
To

Financial Supervision Commission

Budapest str. 16

Sofia, 1000

To

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia

Tri Ushi str. 10

Sofia, 1303

Subject: Notification under Art. 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014

Dear ladies and gentlemen,

We hereby and within the statutory term inform you that the Company's office has received a notification under Art. 19 (1) of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as follows:

By IG EIG Re EAD:

  • On June 1, 2023 - Initial purchase under repo agreement with 2,926,100 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and maturity under the contract - December 1, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.241;
  • On June 2, 2023 - Initial purchase under repo agreement with 494,524 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and maturity under the contract - December 1, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.241;
  • On June 2, 2023 - Initial purchase under repo agreement with 608,800 units. shares at a unit price of BGN 1.21 and maturity under the contract - December 1, 2023 at a unit price of BGN 1.241.

ASEN

MINCHEV

June 6, 2023

Sincerely, MINCHEV

Digitally signed by

ASEN MINCHEV MINCHEV Date: 2023.06.06 10:57:33 +03'00'

ASSEN MINCHEV, CEO

Disclaimer

Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 08:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
