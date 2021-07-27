Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Eurohold Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUBG   BG1100114062

EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD

(EUBG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurohold Bulgaria : CEZ closes sale of Bulgarian assets to Eurohold

07/27/2021 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE/SOFIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ has completed the sale of seven Bulgarian companies to financial group Eurohold for 335 million euros ($396 million), it said on Tuesday, as the company continues to withdraw from some foreign markets.

CEZ has already exited Romania and has put some Polish plant assets up for sale. Some of the proceeds from foreign asset sales have gone in payouts to investors, helping to boost its shares.

The company paid its second-highest dividend ever for 2020 earnings.

CEZ said international arbitration with Bulgaria was continuing despite the market exit, which comes after 17 years in the country. It was exiting with a positive cash balance of over 1 billion crowns ($46 million), it said.

CEZ has made a claim against the Bulgarian state, saying it did not comply with obligations in a privatisation agreement. Bulgaria disputes this.

"CEZ Group leaves Bulgaria with a positive cash balance. The settlement of the sale has no impact on the international investment arbitration against the Bulgarian state, which is independently pending," said board member Tomas Pleskac.

"The arbitration claim represents additional potential proceeds for CEZ and its shareholders."

CEZ agreed to the sale to financial and insurance group Eurohold in 2019 but faced regulatory hurdles.

Eurohold estimated the total value of the deal at 500 million euros, including a mandatory tender offer to minority shareholders in two of the acquired companies.

Eurohold, which takes over an energy distributor that provides electricity to over two million clients in northwestern Bulgaria among other assets, raised part of the financing for the deal in a capital increase this month.

On Tuesday, it said it had arranged a strategic structured investment by Metric Capital Partners as well as a senior syndicated loan facility, structured by JP Morgan and subscribed by commercial and development banks.

($1 = 21.7600 Czech crowns)

($1 = 0.8464 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia Editing by Mike Harrison and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEZ, A. S. -0.17% 591 End-of-day quote.14.76%
EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD 0.78% 2.6 End-of-day quote.49.43%
All news about EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD
11:57aEUROHOLD BULGARIA : CEZ closes sale of Bulgarian assets to Eurohold
RE
07/08EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Raises BGN 157 million (EUR 80.5 million) via Public Offerin..
PU
06/28Starcom Holding AD acquired an additional 9.6% stake in Eurohold Bulgaria AD.
CI
06/24EUROHOLD BULGARIA : extends capital hike share subscription deadline to July 7
PU
06/18EUROHOLD BULGARIA : publishes Supplement to prospectus for public offering of se..
PU
06/09EBRD to extend 60 mln euros loan to Bulgarian Eurohold
RE
05/28Eurohold Bulgaria Ad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
03/08Eurohold Bulgaria AD announced that it expects to receive 26 million in fund..
CI
03/01Eurohold Bulgaria Ad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
01/19Eurohold Gets Approval from the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to Acq..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 587 M 956 M 956 M
Net income 2020 -29,6 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net Debt 2020 125 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 677 M 409 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 704
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Eurohold Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kiril Ivanov Boshov Chairman-Management Board
Assen Milkov Christov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lyubomir Christov Stoev Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lauri Kustaa Äimä Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD49.43%409
ALLIANZ SE5.21%102 756
CHUBB LIMITED8.43%75 611
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.25.99%74 798
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.31%59 758
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED51.86%28 948