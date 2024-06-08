Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financial report) 08.06.2024 18:47:00 (local time)

Company: Eurohold Bulgaria AD (EUBG)
The report can be found on the financial web-site X3News

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 08 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2024 16:09:01 UTC.