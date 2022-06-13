Eurohold Bulgaria : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

13.06.2022 17:23:13 (local time)

Company: Eurohold Bulgaria AD-Sofia (EUBB)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 March 2022 from Financial House Ever AD in the capacity of a bondholders' trustee of the issue of bonds of Eurohold Bulgaria AD (EUBB), ISIN BG2100013205.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

