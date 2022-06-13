Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Eurohold Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUBG   BG1100114062

EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD

(EUBG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
2.200 BGN    0.00%
11:03aEUROHOLD BULGARIA : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
06/08EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Insider information
PU
05/31EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurohold Bulgaria : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

06/13/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 13.06.2022 17:23:13 (local time)

Company: Eurohold Bulgaria AD-Sofia (EUBB)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 March 2022 from Financial House Ever AD in the capacity of a bondholders' trustee of the issue of bonds of Eurohold Bulgaria AD (EUBB), ISIN BG2100013205.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Eurohold Bulgaria AD Sofia published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 15:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD
11:03aEUROHOLD BULGARIA : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trus..
PU
06/08EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Insider information
PU
05/31EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
05/30Eurohold Bulgaria AD Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/25EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Coupon Payment
PU
04/04EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Insider information
PU
03/31EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Financial and other reports (Annual financial report)
PU
03/01Eurohold Bulgaria AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/01EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Financial and other reports (Quarterly financial report)
PU
2021EUROHOLD BULGARIA : Insider information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 755 M 2 020 M 2 020 M
Net income 2021 94,9 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net Debt 2021 771 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 573 M 308 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Eurohold Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kiril Ivanov Boshov Chairman-Management Board
Assen Milkov Christov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lyubomir Christov Stoev Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lauri Kustaa Äimä Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD-10.57%308
CHUBB LIMITED4.32%85 908
ALLIANZ SE-12.11%77 944
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-13.68%75 426
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD5.49%63 366
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-25.31%24 966